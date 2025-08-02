Mildred Colleene Stoots Phillips, 91, of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at Heritage Hall – Rich Creek. Her family is extremely grateful to the staff of Heritage Hall for the family-like, loving care that they have given Mildred during these past two years.

Mildred was born in Pulaski, Virginia, on May 9, 1934, to the late Mettie Young Stoots and the late Oscar Stoots. A midwife on Dora Highway delivered her. She grew up in Pulaski in an apartment above Barrett’s Store near the railroad. She participated in the children’s activities of The Salvation Army, which played a significant role in her faith formation.

Mildred attended Pulaski High School, where she played euphonium in the band and made first chair in the All-State Band. She married the love of her life, Lewis Ray Phillips of Max Creek, on April 12, 1952. They were happily married for thirty years. She spent twenty-five years at Jefferson Elementary School, where she served as Secretary. Mildred considered this her calling from God and referred to the students as “my Jefferson School children.” She had a variety of responsibilities, such as office management, bookkeeping, tending to scraped knees, and handing out band-aids, hugs, and kisses. After retiring from Jefferson School, she was employed at Pulaski Community Hospital as the Volunteer Coordinator and later served as a volunteer.

She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church since 1959, where she taught junior girls Sunday School and was clerk of the church for many years. She was also active in the church’s Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) and served as president for numerous years. Her church and family were of utmost importance.

A loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother (Mimi), Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray, and sisters Elizabeth McNew and Lois Polito. She is survived by a son, John Ray Phillips of Pulaski, and a daughter, Tina (Tom) Ferguson of Duluth, Georgia; her grandsons, Christopher Phillips, John Lewis (Jessica) Phillips, and Thomas (Melinda) Phillips; and great-grandchildren Cory, Alivia, Cooper, Tucker, Caylix, and Caiya. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Purr-Purr.

Funeral services for Mrs. Phillips will be conducted on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services – Pulaski Chapel, with Rev. Dr. David Lones officiating. Visitation will be conducted one hour before the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel is handling the arrangements.