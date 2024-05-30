Milton Norman Aust, 82 of Draper, VA passed away on Tuesday May 28, 2024. Milton was born on June 7, 1941, in Pulaski, VA., and was a son of the late Foy Aust and Mildred Marie Brockmeyer Aust. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Melanie Marie Aust.

Milton was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pulaski, VA.

He was a caring and compassionate person, not only in helping others, but taking in and providing a home for numerous animals.

Milton was a graduate of Pulaski High School and Virginia Polytechnic Institute. Following graduation, he taught electronics at Thomas Edison High School in Fairfax County, VA for four years.

Returning to Pulaski with his beloved wife Brenda, Milton worked with the Pulaski County School System for almost thirty years, until his retirement.

Milton and Brenda enjoyed many years of ballroom dancing with their friends and club members. They were long-time active members of the Draper Ruritan Club.

Milton was an avid fan of amateur (HAM) radio for decades, a member of M.A.R.S. (Military Auxiliary Radio System), Milton helped relay messages to and from families of U.S. military personnel stationed around the world.

He is survived by his wife of more than 58 years, Brenda B. Aust, a brother, Myron Aust, and many cousins and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held in Oakwood Cemetery on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 2pm with Pastor Jessica Darty officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pulaski Daily Bread, 408 Jefferson Ave. N., Pulaski, VA 24301 and Taking It to The Streets Ministry, 235 North Jefferson Ave., Pulaski,

VA., 24301.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA, 540-980-1700. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.