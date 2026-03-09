Minnie Young Whitt, 85 of Dublin passed away Friday, March 6, 2026 at the Pulaski Healthcare Center, Pulaski. Born October 29, 1940, she was the daughter of the late William Howery “Bud” Young & Ida Clara Rupe Young. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Donna Whitt Kesling; her companion of 31 years, Terry Lee Darlington and son-in-law Garland Collins.

Minnie is survived by her

Daughter – Barbara Whitt Collins

Grandchildren – Nat Kesling – Fairlawn, Cody (Abigail) Kesling – Danville

4 Great Grandchildren

Brothers – Frank (Mary Etta) Young – Dublin, Rodney (Kathy) Young – Dublin

Sister-in-law – Erma Young

Special Friends – Larry Farmer, Eddie & Jean Lambert

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at the Bower Funeral Home – Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Mt. View Church Cemetery (Wilderness Road, Dublin).

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Minnie’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.