Moog closing its Radford plant

Moog Industrial is closing its plant in Radford.

A Facebook post by Radford Mayor David Horton confirmed what The Patriot had learned on Wednesday.

The closing reportedly will be completed by January of 2025, with operations at the West Rock Road facility being ramped down in the months leading to the closing.

According to Horton’s post, employees were apparently told on Wednesday.

It is believed the closing will eventually idle about 150 employees.

Horton described Moog as an “international company producing motion control products for many sectors of the economy.”

He noted the City of Radford received a Work Adjustment and Retaining Notification Act message – known as a WARN notice – from the company as required.

Moog is a New York-based manufacturer.

“The entire city council and I are working with our outstanding City Manager and our staff on our annual budget and are making plans to address resources and minimize expenses and to continue to work hard for Radford,” Horton stated.