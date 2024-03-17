Mountain Mission School Choir concert set

The Mountain Mission School Choir will be in concert Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m. at the Pulaski Theatre.

Come enjoy the Mountain Mission School Choir from Grundy, Va. as they present a free Spring Concert open to the public.

Nestled in the heart of Appalachia, Mountain Mission School has as its mission: “Rescuing Kids, Raising Leaders and Reaching Nations.”

According to the school’s website, it was founded in 1921. The school’s campus first consisted of one building and now contains Hurley Hall for girls (3 separate residences), Parker Hall for boys (4 separate residences), and Toddler Hall (for boys and girls under the age of 7), plus an educational building, a vocational & fine arts building, campus chapel, and an administration building. Typically, 200-230 children ages 18 months- 20 years, along with about 50 staff members make up the school’s diverse, loving family.

In addition to a warm home, all students receive a fully accredited, K-12 education right here on campus. MMS teachers with advanced degrees provide several college prep courses to students. The school is proud to say that over 95 percent of the school’s graduates go on to college, trade school, or serve in our military.

None of this would be possible without the help of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Above all else, Mountain Mission School seeks Him first in everything they do. This is why in addition to a thriving campus church, children are taught Bible in the classroom, youth groups, and daily devotions on the residences.

Home, school, and church.

A century later, Mountain Mission School is still committed to its founders’ original passion: meeting the emotional, physical, and spiritual needs of all children God brings to us.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Concessions are available for purchase.

Pulaski Theatre is located at 14 W. Main Street in Downtown Pulaski.