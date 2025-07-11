Mountain Valor Fest Returns September 13 to Honor Veterans, Unite Community, and Expand Rural Resources

Floyd, VA — Mountain Valor Veteran Services is proud to announce the return of Mountain Valor Fest (MVF) on Saturday, Sept. 13. This full-day event is dedicated to honoring service, connecting veterans and families with vital resources, and strengthening rural support networks.

While MVF is hosted in Floyd, it’s open to veterans, families, and community members from across the region. The event will take place at Crooked Mountain Campground from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, with a special Remembrance Ceremony at 4:00 PM honoring lives lost on 9/11 and in the Global War on Terror.

“Every time we hold an event, someone walks up and says, ‘I didn’t know I could get help.’ That’s why we do this. Not for fanfare — but for the quiet, one-on-one moments where a veteran or their spouse finally finds the support they’ve earned and need,” said Kathryn Whittenberger, Navy veteran and executive director of Mountain Valor Veteran Services.

MVF 2025 will feature:

40+ veteran and family-focused resource booths, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, and local service providers ready to support our veterans and their families on the spot

Live music all day: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Above the Fray 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Crystal River Band 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM: Bluedrive

Local food trucks: The Vittle Wagon, Driftwood Catering, Food on the Go, Countryman Jamaican Grill, and 1218 Ventures

Military equipment displays, children’s activities, and community engagement stations

And a growing list of sponsors and supporters ensuring local veterans have access to the resources who can help

“This event isn’t just for veterans,” said Whittenberger. “MVF is about bringing people together — veterans, families, neighbors — to recognize the meaning of service and to make sure our rural communities have the support they deserve.”

Mountain Valor Fest is made possible thanks to generous sponsors including BAE Systems — the primary sponsor for the second year in a row — as well as Firebrand Media, Finn Graphics, Wild Roots Consulting, and Angels in the Attic, alongside countless volunteers and community partners.

Admission is free and open to the public. Whether you’re a veteran looking for benefit guidance, a family member seeking support, or a community member who just wants to show up and honor service — you belong at MVF.