Mt. Airy woman dies in Carroll County motorcycle crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Friday (April 4, 2024) at 4:45 p.m. on Lightning Ridge Road in Carroll County.
A 1996 Honda GL 1500 SE ½ was heading eastbound on Lightning Ridge Road when it went off the right side of the road at the intersection with Hunters Path. The motorcycle then struck a guardrail and overturned.
The rider, Pamela R. Harrellson, 73, of Mount Airy, N.C., died at the scene. She was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
