Music & Merchants: A Celebration in Downtown Pulaski

Pulaski on Main is set to come alive with the sights and sounds of Music & Merchants on May 17th from 4PM to 7PM.

This exciting event will transform Downtown Pulaski into a bustling hub of live music, street vendors, food trucks, and beverages—creating the perfect atmosphere for an evening of fun and community connection.

Music & Merchants showcases the vibrant spirit of Pulaski, bringing together local musicians, artisans, and businesses for a one-of-a-kind experience. Whether you’re in the mood for great live performances, delicious food, or unique shopping opportunities, this event offers something for everyone.

“We’re thrilled to host another edition of Music & Merchants,” said Sarah Alderman, Pulaski on Main Program Coordinator. “This event is a fantastic way to showcase our local talent and businesses while giving the community a great way to come together and celebrate the downtown area.”

As the sun sets over Downtown Pulaski, attendees can enjoy a lively street festival atmosphere filled with great tunes, mouth-watering eats, and an array of vendors offering handcrafted goods and more. Don’t miss this chance to experience the best of Pulaski’s music, merchants, and more!

Mark your calendars for May 17th and join us for Music & Merchants in Downtown Pulaski. For more details, visit pulaskionmain.org or (540) 235- 1372.