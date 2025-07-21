Musicfest joins the NRV Fair for Pulaski County Night

Pulaski County Parks and Recreation is proud to announce this year’s third Musicfest will be held at the New River Valley Fair on Wednesday, July 30.

The decision to move Musicfest from its traditional location at Randolph Park was made to help tie the larger NRV community together with an exciting family-friendly event.

“Relocating Musicfest to the New River Valley Fairgrounds is a game-changer,” said Jenna Kinder, assistant director of Pulaski County Parks and Recreation. “It means more action, more energy, and more fun all in one place.”

Known for their high-energy shows, The Jared Stout Band will perform from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the main NRV Fairgrounds arena. The concert is free access with no tickets required, allowing fairgoers to drop in and catch some tunes throughout the evening.

Alongside the concert, a cornhole tournament and other activities will be available inside the arena.

Attendees from the NRV and beyond will also enjoy free admission into the fairgrounds as part of Pulaski County Night.

“The Board of Supervisors is excited to provide fairgoers free admission on Pulaski County Night,” said Laura Walters, chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. “We hope all will come out to the fair for special activities and fantastic music by The Jared Stout Band. We applaud our parks and recreation department for combining Musicfest with the NRV Fair, and we thank the fair board for providing us with this opportunity for an incredible experience.”

NRV Fair gates open at 5:00 p.m. and close at 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ride tickets will be available for purchase onsite through fair operations.

For more information about Musicfest and Pulaski County Night at the NRV Fair, please call 540-994-2623.