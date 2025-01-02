N.C. man dies in Carroll County crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred at 1:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025, on Route 643 in Carroll County. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred at 1:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025, on Route 643 in Carroll County.

A 2013 Nissan Altima was heading southbound on Route 643 when it failed to negotiate a curve, went off the left side of the road, and struck a tree head-on. The vehicle then struck a second tree.

The driver of the Nissan, Elijah B. Slavey, 19, of Low Gap, N.C. died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger, Marvin D. Delp, III, 19, suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. Delp was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.