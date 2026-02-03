Nancy Ellen Shappell, age 70 of Pearisburg passed away Monday, February 2, 2026 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. Born June 4, 1955 in Delaware, she was the daughter of the late Donald & Eleanor VanArsdell Warren.

Nancy is survived by her

Husband – Timothy Shappell – Giles County

Son – Gabriel Bryan Shappell

Grandchildren – Nathan Gabriel Shappell and Courtney Ann Shappell

Brothers – Donald Bruce Warren and Dale Warren

Services will be announced at a later date.

To sign Nancy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.