Nancy Ellen Shappell
Nancy Ellen Shappell, age 70 of Pearisburg passed away Monday, February 2, 2026 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. Born June 4, 1955 in Delaware, she was the daughter of the late Donald & Eleanor VanArsdell Warren.
Nancy is survived by her
Husband – Timothy Shappell – Giles County
Son – Gabriel Bryan Shappell
Grandchildren – Nathan Gabriel Shappell and Courtney Ann Shappell
Brothers – Donald Bruce Warren and Dale Warren
Services will be announced at a later date.
To sign Nancy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.