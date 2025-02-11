NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomes Rudd, Edwards and Moody to the class of 2025

By HOLLY CAIN

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NASCAR royalty made its way to uptown Charlotte Friday night to welcome and honor the newest class of NASCAR royalty. The sport’s heroes and legends gathered at the NASCAR Hall of Fame to formally induct the Hall’s esteemed class of 2025 – racing greats Ricky Rudd, Carl Edwards and the late Ralph Moody.

They – along one of the sport’s great safety innovators Dr. Dean Sicking and one of its most accomplished storytellers, Associated Press reporter Mike Harris – were celebrated for their important contributions to stock car racing.

Hundreds of fans began crowding the lobby of the NASCAR Hall of Fame early in the afternoon, hours before their heroes arrived – their cameras pointed toward the red carpet and applause finally greeting each of the honored guests, from one of the Hall’s original inductees, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty to beloved driver Donnie Allison to a pair of the most successful crew chiefs in racing history, Ray Evernham and Chad Knaus.

But the cheers rang loudly and cell phone cameras flashed rapidly filling the room when Rudd and Edwards arrived on the red carpet.

In a 13-year NASCAR Cup Series career, Edwards won 28 races, including the Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. He was a two-time NASCAR Cup Series championship runner-up losing out on the 2011 title in the closest title race in history – a tiebreaker with fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart.

In all, Edwards earned 72 victories in the three national series, including the 2007 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. In 2005, he competed fulltime in both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

Nearly two hundred people – Edwards’ family, friends and most ardent career supporters – accompanied the 45-year old Missourian to North Carolina for Friday’s career-defining big moment. One of his former car owners, fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer, Joe Gibbs, rented an airplane for Edwards to transport his large group of support from Missouri.

He explained that during his career fans watched him do his signature backflips to celebrate race wins, but that was only momentary snapshot and that he probably did not allow himself the real time to cherish the victories like he should have.

“So, I said, we’re going to make sure there is a real celebration,” Edwards said, of the massive Hall of Fame honor.

“For many reasons I’m happy to be able to come back and thank everyone,” Edwards said. “It’s not reality, not for me yet. … I don’t even know what to say. It feels. … very good.”

Asked about his emotions, Edwards conceded it’s been more special than he even imagined but that he had received some advice on the momentous week.

“Chad Knaus was a great crew chief to me yesterday and pulled me aside and told me, ‘Carl, this is like a roller coaster,’” Edwards shared with a smile, “He said, ‘Right now you’re going up [the roller coaster] and your nervous and you’re going to get on the ride and that’s right now and you’re going to like it. Then it’s going to be over and you’re going to want to do it again immediately because it happens so fast.’

“For me right now, it’s time to soak this in and understand it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

In speaking to the Hall on stage during his official induction, Edwards called his message one of “gratitude” – thanking his parents, wife, children, longtime fans and Hall of Fame team owners Jack Roush and Gibbs, his competitors and all those that worked on his teams.

“I realized probably the most revelatory thing in my life, that changed everything for me, I realized that all that time in the car, all that time in the shop, all the people that loved and cared about me, helped me, all the people, the friends and family that I wasn’t alone, that God was leading, God was beside me and you don’t know how perfect the timing is that you invited me back here because for this one person, you were the signpost, the echoes of sound that showed me that,” Edwards said.

“So, you didn’t just give me racing, you gave me an amazing life.” Then he motioned toward the rapt audience, “I can’t wait to see what you guys leave here and go do, I’m so excited to see some of you at the race track this year. Thanks again for the honor. Thanks for making me part of your family. Thank you NASCAR.”

It was a similarly moving induction experience for Rudd, known as one of the toughest competitors in the sport’s history. His first ever NASCAR start of any kind came in the NASCAR Cup Series and he finished 11th in that 1975 debut at Rockingham, N.C. as an 18-year old – earning his first of 374 career top-10s the following week at Bristol, Tenn. In 1983, at the age of 24 he became the youngest pole-winner in Daytona 500 history.

Rudd, 68, of Chesapeake, Va., would go on to earn 23 career NASCAR Cup Series victories including the 1997 Brickyard 400 as an owner-driver and the 1992 International Race of Champions (IROC) title in his first year in the series.

He is best-known however for his singular toughness – 16 consecutive years (1983-98) with a victory at the sport’s highest level and his string of 788 straight starts was a record that lasted until 2015. His 905 total starts in a career that spanned four decades, is second only to the seven-time NASCAR champion Petty (1,185 starts).

“With the help of a lot of great people I was able to chase a lot of dreams and with tonight’s induction, that dream is now complete,” said Rudd, who thanked his family, fans, wife Linda and son Landon, noting that Linda “has not only been my wife and best friend for 45 years she mentally drove every lap with me.”

“NASCAR allowed me to experience things most people will never do. I got to fly with the Blue Angels. I shook the hands of two presidents, refueled with the Air Force Thunderbirds high above the Nevada desert and play a small role in a movie. …this is truly the honor of a lifetime.”

Ralph Moody, who passed away in 2004, served under General George Patton in World War II before becoming a fulltime driver and winning five times in NASCAR’s premier division in 1956-57. But his legacy was only beginning. In 1957 he partnered with John Holman to form the iconic Holman-Moody Racing company – building cars and creating innovations that produced 96 Cup wins between 1957-72 and winning the 1968-69 Cup Series championships with driver David Pearson.

“If not for Ralph Moody there probably wouldn’t be a Bobby or Donnie Allison, he’s just a fantastic man,” Donnie Allison said, introducing Moody’s son and daughter to the stage for the official Hall of Fame ring presentation.

“It is with great pride and gratitude I stand here tonight to honor my father,” the younger Ralph Moody, told the crowd of his father’s unlikely rise from a Massachusetts farm into NASCAR’s most esteemed hall of honor.

“For dad it was never just about winning, it was about creating safety not just being faster,” Moody said, ending the acceptance speech with an emotion-filled thank you to his father.

Dr. Dean Sicking was given the Landmark Award for his Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR that included his work alongside the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in creating of SAFER (Steel And Foam Energy Reduction) barriers that now line the walls at all race tracks hosting one of NASCAR’s three top-level divisions.

“I did not expect to win that,” shared Sicking, who received a standing ovation from the packed ballroom. “I was very surprised and honored and want to make sure all the team from [University of] Nebraska gets recognized for this effort because they certainly worked hard to make this happen.”

The long-time Associated Press racing journalist Harris was awarded the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence for his four-decades work as the lead motorsports writer for the AP before retiring in 2009.

“Mike was always a gentlemen journalist,” said longtime NASCAR executive Mike Helton, one of a more than a dozen racing insiders who offered their congratulations and praise for Harris.

“He truly was a gentleman and respectful of everybody else who was doing what he was inside the sport. While covering heroes of the sport and the characters and team owners and crew members, he himself became a well-known name that people would migrate to follow the sport because of his abilities to do it so well.”