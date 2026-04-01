NASCAR This Week
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: Food City 500
The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway
Track Length: 0.533 Mile Concrete Oval
The Date: Sunday, April 12
The Time: 3 p.m. ET
The Purse: $11,233,037
TV: FS1, 2 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 266.5 miles (500 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 125),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 250), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 500)
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
Next Race: North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented
by Black’s Tire
The Place: Rockingham Speedway
Track Length: 0.94 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Saturday, April 4
The Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $1,653,590
TV: CW, 1:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 235 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 120), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250)
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Next Race: Black’s Tire 200
The Place: Rockingham Speedway
Track Length: 0.94 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Friday, April 3
The Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $839,700
TV: FS1, 4:30 p.m. ET
Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 188 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)