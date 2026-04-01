NASCAR This Week

NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Food City 500

The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway

Track Length: 0.533 Mile Concrete Oval

The Date: Sunday, April 12

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $11,233,037

TV: FS1, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 266.5 miles (500 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 125),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 250), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 500)

 

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Next Race: North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented

by Black’s Tire

The Place: Rockingham Speedway

Track Length: 0.94 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Saturday, April 4

The Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,653,590

TV: CW, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 235 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 120), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250)

 

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: Black’s Tire 200

The Place: Rockingham Speedway

Track Length: 0.94 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Friday, April 3

The Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $839,700

TV: FS1, 4:30 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 188 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)