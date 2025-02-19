NASCAR This Week
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: Ambetter Health 400
The Place: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.54 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Sunday, February 23
The Time: 3 p.m. ET
The Purse: $11,055,250
TV: FOX & FOX Deportes, 2 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 400.4 miles (260 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 260)
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Next Race: Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250
The Place: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.54 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Saturday, February 22
The Time: 5 p.m. ET
The Purse: $1,651,939
TV: CW, 4:30 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 251.02 miles (163 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 163)
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Next Race: Fr8 Racing 208
The Place: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.54 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Saturday, February 22
The Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $782,900
TV: FS1, 1:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 207.9 miles (135 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 135)