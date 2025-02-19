NASCAR This Week

Next Race: Ambetter Health 400

The Place: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Track Length: 1.54 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Sunday, February 23

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $11,055,250

TV: FOX & FOX Deportes, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 400.4 miles (260 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 260)

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250

The Place: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Track Length: 1.54 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Saturday, February 22

The Time: 5 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,651,939

TV: CW, 4:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 251.02 miles (163 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 163)

 

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: Fr8 Racing 208

The Place: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Track Length: 1.54 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Saturday, February 22

The Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $782,900

TV: FS1, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 207.9 miles (135 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 135)