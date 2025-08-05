Nathan David Zimmerman, age 42, beloved son passed away on Aug. 4, 2025. He was born Dec. 10, 1982.

Son of Michael Zimmerman of Radford and June Harrell of Dublin, he is survived by his sister, Sandra Zimmerman of Christiansburg, his parents, aunts Jackie Marshall of Christiansburg and Bonnie Walker of Radford and an uncle, Mark Poniatowski of Bath, Pa.

He was a graduate of New River Community College with honors. He was very intelligent, liked hiking and working on cars.

A wonderful father, he loved his children dearly. He is survived by his children, Gabriel Zimmerman and Cordelia Zimmerman, living in Seattle, WA and cousins.

Online condolences can be made through Horne Funeral Home, Christiansburg.

Thank you for your prayers at this difficult time.

He was a gift of God and a blessing.