New Format Announced for ACC Baseball Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Beginning this spring with the 2025 ACC Baseball Championship in Durham, North Carolina, all 16 teams in the ACC will compete in a single-elimination championship. The championship will remain six days as it has in previous years, running from Tuesday, May 20, through Sunday, May 25, 2025, from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

“There’s once again tremendous excitement surrounding ACC Baseball and today’s announcement will bring an improved championship experience for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans alike,” stated ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Ph.D. “Nationally, the ACC is once again well-represented in the preseason polls and award lists. After what we know will be a highly competitive regular season, we look forward to showcasing all 16 baseball teams in Durham this May.”

Since 2006, the ACC Baseball Championship has been played in a pool play or round-robin style format. The tournament last expanded its field size in 2017, moving from 10 to 12 teams.

Under the new format, the top four seeds in the championship will be based off the performance in the regular season and will receive a double-bye into the quarterfinal round, which is scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday. Seeds five through eight will earn a bye into Wednesday’s second round. Seeds 9-16 will begin play with four first round games on Tuesday.

The single-elimination championship format will feature four games per day on Tuesday (first round) and Wednesday (second round). Two quarterfinal games will take place on both Thursday and Friday, while Saturday will host the two semifinal contests. Sunday will host the championship game.

Tickets for the 2025 ACC Baseball Championship will go on sale on Wednesday, February 12.

The ACC Baseball Championship returns to Durham, North Carolina, for the 14th time overall and the ninth time since 2009. Most recently, Clemson won the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship in Durham, defeating Miami 11-5 in the championship game. Duke, who calls Durham home, enters the 2025 season as the reigning league champions after winning the 2024 ACC Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The new championship format will continue to highlight the strength of ACC Baseball, which sent eight teams to the NCAA Tournament in 2024, including an NCAA-record tying four teams to the Men’s College World Series. Five ACC Baseball programs competed in the Super Regional round with four teams earning the right to host.

The altered format also provides an optimal postseason experience for teams and fans alike. The change was proposed by the league’s 16 head coaches and has received direct support from the student-athletes. The single-elimination format provides a more exciting and easier to follow true championship format which will enhance fan engagement.