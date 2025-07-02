New River Health District Shares Drowning Prevention Tips

Celebrate the Fourth of July Safely

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. –In Virginia, nearly 500 people have accidentally drowned over the last five years. In fact, drowning is a leading cause of death in children. Whether you are celebrating the holiday weekend at the pool, the beach, the river or the lake, the New River Health District offers tips to keep you healthy and safe while swimming.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District shares, “Anyone can drown, but no one should. We need to let go of distractions and maintain constant, active supervision of anyone in the water.”

Drowning often occurs quickly and silently. Unlike the movies, drowning doesn’t usually involve thrashing and shouting. The signs of drowning are more subtle and last only 20-60 seconds before the person goes under.

The New River Health District offers these tips:

Provide active supervision for all children in the water. A responsible adult should watch children closely when they are in or around water. Adults should not be distracted or engaged in other activities, even if lifeguards are present. For preschool-aged children, “touch supervision” is recommended, where the supervising adult is within arm’s reach of the child.

Learn to swim. Knowing how to swim can reduce the risk of drowning.

Learn CPR. Make sure we know what to do if someone needs help in the water.

Always swim with a buddy. Never swim alone.

Avoid swimming after dark. Signs of drowning are harder to see.

Watch for swimming hazards like rip currents and rough waters.

Observe any advisories and listen to lifeguards.

“Floaties,” arm bands, water wings are toys, not safety devices. When these toys are in use, the caregiver must still provide active supervision. Wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.

Stay vigilant this summer. Let’s make our pools and beaches safer for everyone! Visit swimhealthyva.com for more information.