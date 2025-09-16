New River Valley Agency on Aging Commemorates 50 Years of Programs and Services in the New River Valley

The New River Valley Agency on Aging will hold a 50th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony on Friday, September 26th, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Christiansburg Recreation Center in Christiansburg.

Local, regional, and statewide representatives, as well as stakeholders, and service recipients will be in attendance as the Agency reviews the important role of Area Agencies on Aging in community, and the growing services and programs the NRV Agency on Aging provides to New River Valley residents.

The event will conclude with the Flame of Service Award being given to Tina King, former Executive Director, as she retires after 42 years of service with the Agency. For 16 years, Mrs. King also served as the volunteer Executive Director of New River Valley Senior Services, which was established in 1976, following the establishment of the Agency on Aging in 1975, in order to provide transportation and meal-delivery service.

Mrs. King will be honored for her unwavering drive to improve the lives of seniors in the New River Valley and her transformative leadership with the Agency on Aging and Senior Services.

Refreshments will be provided.

About the New River Valley Agency on Aging

The New River Valley Agency on Aging supports and enhances the lives of older adults, adults with disabilities, their families, and caregivers through advocacy, information, and services. Our goal is to provides a variety of services that help older adults, and adults with disabilities, to achieve maximum independence, enhance their quality of life, and maintain their dignity.

About New River Valley Senior Services

The New River Valley Senior Services has been in existence since 1976. It is a private non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors. Senior Services qualifies under the IRS code as a 501(c)(3) organization. It is also recognized and exempt under the Consumer Affairs Department. And is the largest services provider for the elderly in the New River Valley.