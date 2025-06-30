New Virginia laws take effect July 1

By SHIRLEEN GUERRA

The Center Square

(The Center Square) – A wave of new Virginia laws takes effect Tuesday, bringing changes that will impact drivers, parents, schools, pedestrians and property owners across the commonwealth.

Among the notable changes, stealing mail in Virginia will be a felony, addressing concerns over package and mailbox theft in neighborhoods and apartment complexes.

The new law makes mail theft punishable as a Class 6 felony, including taking, destroying or hiding mail with the intent to deprive the rightful owner.

Drivers will experience several changes as well.

A new seat belt law now requires all adult passengers in moving vehicles to buckle up, not just those in front seats. Virginia has also expanded its reckless driving laws to include “exhibition driving,” banning drivers from stopping or slowing traffic to perform burnouts, donuts or other stunts on roadways.

The commonwealth is also adding protections for pedestrians and cyclists. Drivers who fail to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk and cause serious injury can now face a Class 1 misdemeanor, strengthening consequences for crashes involving vulnerable road users.

Schools will have changes with a new requirement that school boards adopt bell-to-bell restrictions on student cellphone use. The policies will limit use of phones during the school day while allowing medical and language exceptions for students with documented needs.

In another measure tied to parental rights, schools will now be required to notify parents within 24 hours if a student overdose occurs on campus, even if the overdose is suspected but not yet confirmed.

A new law bans the sale of nitrous oxide devices, often called “whippets,” to anyone under 18, citing health and safety concerns. Another measure raises the legal age for participating in fantasy sports gambling from 18 to 21 , aligning with existing gaming and alcohol laws.

Another new law prohibits police from lying to minors during interrogations or using fake documents to obtain confessions. Any statements obtained through such means will be inadmissible in court, with the change aiming to protect minors during custodial questioning.

Another law taking effect will require landlords to offer at least one fee-free method for tenants to pay rent, deposits or other charges, ensuring tenants are not forced to pay extra processing fees if they choose to pay by check or money order.

These laws were passed during the 2025 General Assembly session and signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Under the Virginia Constitution, most laws passed during the regular session take effect on July 1 following adjournment unless otherwise specified.