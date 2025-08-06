Ninth District Acres of Democrats Event coming to Dublin Aug. 10th

DUBLIN, Va.-Voters in Virginia’s largest geographical Congressional District have an opportunity Aug. 10 to take part in the annual Acres of Democrats at New River Community College.

“Connect with fellow Democrats to discuss key issues, hear from passionate speakers, who share our vision for a brighter future,” Party leaders said in announcing the event, “Don’t miss this opportunity to make your voice heard and be part of the change. Support our mission to reclaim Democratic leadership in Virginia’s 9th District, from the courthouse to the state house for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General’s offices. Help us unite rural Democrats for an unbeatable coalition!”

The 1:00 p.m. event features at NRCC’s Edwards Hall features candidates for two of the state’s three highest offices. Ghazala Hashmi is the Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor and Jay Jones is running for Attorney General.

Hashmi is a former educator. She has served as a member of the Senate of Virginia for the 15th District since 2020. After a 25-year career as an Educator and Academic Administrator, the 61-year-old first ran for office in 2019. She was born in Hyderabad, India in 1964. If elected, she will be the first Asian-American and Muslim to win statewide office in Virginia’s history.

Jones is a former Delegate and lawmaker. He is running for Attorney general with the declared goals to fight for Virginia families and stand up to Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda. He is lifelong resident of Norfolk. He reports his call to public service was generations in the making.

They will be joined by video by U. S. Sen. Mark Warner and in person by Democratic candidates from across the state for the House of Delegates.

These include Eric Klotz, District 39; Lily Franklin, District 41; Dr. Onwubiko “Biko Agozino, District 42; Cindy Green, District 44; Josh Outsey, District 45; Yvonne Rorrer, District 47; Melody “Mel” Cartwright, District 48; and Joy Powers, District 51.

Representatives of Urtopix, a consulting firm specializing in consulting for

political parties, Doug Mullins and John Peace, will address the event expected to draw people from across the sprawling 28 county, five city district.

The afternoon includes a barbeque meal and music by Mac Traynham and Friends as well as opportunities for visiting and networking. Donations for this fund-raising event begin at $35 and can be purchased on line at https://vademocrats.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Acres-of-Democrats-2025.png or at the door for $40.