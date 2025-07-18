Norma Estella Richardson, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at her home with her family. Born January 1, 1947 in Blacksburg, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Willie Sheppard & Dolly F. Sheppard. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Etta Akers, Nora Southerland, Martha Phillippi and brother James Sheppard.

Norma is survived by his

Husband – Sherman Ted Richardson

Sons – Tim (Candice) Richardson – Pulaski, Brian Richardson & Mary Wickline – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Chelsey Richardson, Kim Owens, TJ Richardson, John Richardson, II, Mickey Richardson, Jesse Richardson

Great Grandchildren – Brantley Gray, Lane Richardson, Wyatt Owens, Mason Owens

Bonus Grandchildren – Madailen Adams, Pierce Johnson, Alex Richardson, James Johnson and David Munsey

Sisters – Bonnie Richardson – Pulaski, Maxine (Tim) Spencer – Pulaski

Brother – Lewis Sheppard – Christiansburg

Graveside Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Monday, July 21, 2025 at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens – Christiansburg, Virginia with Bishop Randall Lawrence officiating.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.