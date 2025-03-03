NRCC Concert Series presents The Brothers Young and The Bluegrass Kinsmen

The music of The Brothers Young and The Bluegrass Kinsmen will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

The Brothers Young will transport audiences back in time to the original beginnings of bluegrass. They are a brother duo who plays traditional bluegrass music by Flatt & Scruggs, Stanley Brothers, Bill Monroe, Osborne Brothers & others. They blend traditional bluegrass with energy of a new generation that will satisfy all ages.

Bluegrass Kinsmen is a bluegrass band from Southwest Virginia that was formed in 1971. They perform a variety of bluegrass music that includes traditional, folk and gospel. Ebby, band leader, sings harmony and plays banjo and is very accomplished on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle as well. Band members also include his wife, Teresa, who sings lead and harmony, and other guest musicians.

Corporate sponsors of the jamborees include Anderson Audiology, Dublin; CCCKY, LLC-Fazoli’s, Dublin; Deanie Hall-State Farm Agent, Dublin; Estes Auto & Truck Parts Inc., Pilot; First Community Bank, Pulaski; Gregory Seeding and Landscaping Company, Pulaski; King Tire Service, Pulaski; Lee’s Body Shop, Pearisburg; Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Dublin; Pulaski Patriot, Pulaski; SERVPRO, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties; and Southern Furniture Warehouse, Radford.

The doors open at 5 p.m. for the show. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. The music events are typically held the second Saturday of each month through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue.

For more information about the NRCC Concert Series, please contact Tim Jones at (540) 674-3625 or visit www.nr.edu/concerts.