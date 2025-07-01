NRCC Machine Technology Program Now Enrolling for Fall

NRCC student learning in hands-on classroom in NRCC’s machine technology lab (NRCC photo)



NRCC’s Machine Technology Program Offers Path to In-Demand Careers

New River Community College’s Machine Technology program is now enrolling students for the Fall 2025 semester and offering a direct pathway to in-demand, high-paying careers in the skilled trades.

The program provides students with hands-on training in machine shop fundamentals, including blueprint reading, inspection procedures, and the operation of manual and computer numerical control (CNC) machinery.

According to NRCC machine technology faculty, the program can be the start of an excellent future, with graduates not only entering the workforce with competitive skills but also having a strong foundation for career advancement and leadership roles.

Students in the program learn to operate a variety of high-performance tools such as manual and CNC lathes, mills, water jet machines, and robotic manufacturing centers. Coursework also includes safety procedures, machine maintenance, quality control, precision measurement, and metrology.

Graduates will be proficient in advanced manufacturing skills and prepared for growth in the field as supervisors, managers, or even small business owners. The program includes instruction in blueprint reading, and general education courses necessary for long-term success in the industry.

Machine technology graduates from NRCC pursue careers as CNC machinists and programmers, millwrights, inspectors, and quality control professionals. Entry-level opportunities are available through career studies certificates, while the associate of applied science degree prepares students for higher level roles.

Financial assistance is available for those who qualify. To learn more or to enroll, visit www.nr.edu/mac or contact Student Services Advisor Jennie Simmons and (540) 674- 3600, ext. 4456 or jsimmons@nr.edu.