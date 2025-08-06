NRCC offers new paramedic program this fall

Classes begin Aug. 25

Starting this fall, New River Community College will begin offering a new paramedic program.

The new associate degree prepares students for rewarding careers in emergency medical services (EMS), equipping them with the advanced skills and knowledge needed to respond effectively to medical and trauma emergencies. Upon completion of the program, graduates will be eligible to pursue certification and employment opportunities in a variety of healthcare and emergency response settings.

In partnership with Central Virginia Community College (CVCC), the new program is ideal for individuals passionate about emergency medical care, including registered nurses (RNs) seeking to transition into paramedic roles. Without selective admission, the program is accessible to a wide range of students committed to making a difference in their communities.

Students will be able to stay in the local community for classes. Courses are offered in a hybrid format, connecting NRCC students who participate virtually from the Dublin campus with CVCC students attending in person at their Lynchburg campus. NRCC students will not be required to travel to CVCC for courses. Lecture-style learning will be delivered virtually by Central Virginia, with lab courses taught by instructors on campus at NRCC.

“Distance education partnerships like this provide tremendous value by expanding access to high-quality training for our future healthcare professionals,” said Dr. Robert Brandon, president of New River Community College. “New River Community College is deeply grateful to Central Virginia Community College for leading this program and to the Virginia Community College System for providing the financial support that makes this collaboration possible. This partnership strengthens our ability to meet the growing healthcare needs of the New River Valley, ensuring that well-trained paramedics are ready to serve our communities.”

The program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (www.caahep.org) upon the recommendation of the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions (CoAEMSP).

For more information about the program, visit https://www.nr.edu/ems/paramedic.php.