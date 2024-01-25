NRCC offers short-term welding programs

Registration is now open for two new short-term welding training programs at New River Community College, Flux-Cored Arc Welding (FCAW) and Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW).

Both programs are non-credit, and each is a three-week, six-session program. Students may enroll in the welding classes together or individually. All classes will be taught by NRCC Associate Professor of Welding Josh Graham, CWI, CWE, on NRCC’s campus in Dublin in the welding lab.

Students in the GMAW, commonly known as MIG (Metal Inert Gas), program will learn methods and introductory print reading for welding. GMAW processes are used by industry, maintenance repair, and hobbyists. Spray transfer mode, short circuit, and metal art are competencies within the course. GMAW is fast and economical and is used for welding thin-gauge metal as well as heavy plate. Credential information includes American Welding Society Qualification for GMAW Welding. Test plates are inspected by a Certified Welding Inspector (CWI).

Students in the FCAW program will learn methods and introductory print reading for welding. FCAW processes allow for high quality welds, versatility, and out-of-position welding capability. Gage ability and horizontal/vertical welds are reviewed during this course. The FCAW process is used by manufacturers, industry, and in construction. Credential information includes American Welding Society Qualification for FCAW Welding. Test plates are inspected by a Certified Welding Inspector (CWI).

Course schedules for the upcoming sessions are:

GMAW (MIG)- 6 sessions- spray transfer mode, short circuit, metal art

February 2 – 17

Fridays, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturdays, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Maximum 16 students

FCAW– 6 sessions- gage ability horizontal and vertical

April 5 – 20

Fridays, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturdays, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Maximum 16 students

These courses are two of NRCC’s FastForward programs, programs that provide affordable, short-term training through the Office of Workforce Development. Virginia residents may qualify for special pricing.

To register for either course, visit www.nr.edu/fastforward, call (540) 674-3613, or email WFDtraining@nr.edu.