NRCC to hold Campus Cruise In on March 28

New River Community College’s Campus Cruise In will be held on Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in parking lot A at NRCC in Dublin.

The Campus Cruise In will feature classic cars from regional car club members. The event is sponsored by the automotive technology department, is family-friendly, open to the public and free of charge.

For more information about the Campus Cruise In, contact Allen Crookshanks at acrookshanks@nr.edu or (540) 674-3600, ext. 4229.

NRCC’s annual Family Fun Festival and NRCC’s Cyber Day events will also be going on during the Cruise In. The Family Fun Festival will include a variety of activities for adults and children. Cyber Day is an event where anyone can bring their laptops, desktops, tablets and phones for a free tune up and virus scan. All events are free and open to the public.