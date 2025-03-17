NRCC to offer spring motorcycle safety courses

New River Community College is offering several beginner motorcycle rider safety weekday and weekend courses throughout the spring months.

The Basic Rider Course (BRC) multiday classes are held on NRCC’s campus in Dublin. The spring midweek courses are held 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Mondays and 8 a.m. -1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays the weeks of April 7-9, April 21-23, and May 5-7.

Weekend spring courses will be held Fridays through Sundays on March 21-23, March 28-30, April 4-6, April 11-13, April 25-27, and May 2-4. Course hours are Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The one-credit course includes an online portion and on-motorcycle instruction under controlled range conditions. Riders will learn the basic skills of motorcycle operation, effective braking, obstacle avoidance and safe riding strategies. Tuition is $165.95 for Virginia residents and $380.55 for out-of-state residents. Students must provide their own DOT approved helmets (nothing less than a ¾ size).

Completion of the BRC prepares riders for state licensing with an exemption of skills and written DMV tests and may qualify for discounts with some motor vehicle insurance companies. The program provides motorcycles (no larger than 500cc).

Many other course options will be available May, June, and July this summer. To register for the course, call (540)674-3613 or visit www.nr.edu/workforce. For more information about the program, visit www.nr.edu/motorcycle/.