NRV Fair continues Friday and ends Saturday night

The New River Valley Fair begins to wind down Friday on its way to the Saturday finale.

Friday night there is lawn mower racing in the Bud Walsh Arena Mainstage. The racing is free with admission.

Also Friday, Jaycees Bingo begins at 5:30 p.m. and Kory Wirt performs in the Wysor Building at 7 p.m..

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the fair closes at 11 p.m.

On Saturday, its Bulls and Barrells at 8 p.m. in the Bud Walsh Arena. A $10 ticket is required.

In the Wysor Building at 3:30 a mixed gospel group performs and at 6 p.m. the Crystal River Band performs.

The New River Classic All Pro Wrestling is on the Midway at 7 p.m.

Gates open at 2 p.m. and the fair ends at 11 p.m.

Unlimited ride wristbands are $30 for Friday and $50 on Saturday.

Admission for ages 12 and above, $7; ages 7-11, $3 and under 6 free.