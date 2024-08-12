Pamela Louise Brown Helmick age 75 of Pulaski and formerly of Parkersburg, WV passed away Friday, August 9, 2024 at the Pulaski Health Care Center.

Born October 4, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Allen Brown and Marian Louise Phillips Brown. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Kay Williams.

She is survived by her

Daughter – Jessica Richards and James Heaster – Pulaski

Sons – Jason Helmick Williams (Pamela) and Michael Williams (April) – both of Parkersburg, WV

Grandchildren – Victoria Heaster, Britlynn Richards, Brandon Williams, Joshua Williams, Zachary Loscar, Jacob Williams, Michael Williams, Jr. Terry Williams and Jessica Cain

Numerous Great Grandchildren

Brother – Terry Brown – Augusta, SC

Funeral services will be held Thursday 6:00 PM – August 15, 2024 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski. The family will receive friends Thursday one hour prior to service hour at Bower Funeral Home.

To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangement for the family.