Pamela Lynn Cook Crowder, 71, of Pulaski passed away on July 17, 2025, at Lewis Gale Blacksburg hospital. She was born on August 21, 1953, to Louis Kenneth Cook and Frances Jean Craig Cook who preceded her in death with her only son Jeremy Linkous.

Pamela was married to her beloved husband Jerry Wayne Crowder for 20 plus years and was also known through the community as the cosmetic expert at Walgreens pharmacy. She was popular for her style of makeup, the way she was perfectly dressed when in public, and for being the queen of bling. She will also be remembered for her style and love of interior decorating.

Left to carry on her legacy is her brother Gary cook and his wife Sharon from Pulaski as well as a nephew, Gary Cook Jr. She is also survived by a grandson Jacob Linkous and a very special aunt, Juanita Richardson and her loyal cat Willie.

The family Will be greeting friends and neighbors during a time of visitation in the Chapel of Norris Funeral Services in Pulaski on Monday evening, July 21, 2025, beginning at five o’clock until eight. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 22nd at Norris Funeral Services Pulaski Chapel, beginning at one o’clock. Interment will be private.

The family would also like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff and doctors of Lewis Gale Blacksburg hospital for the care that was given to Mrs. Crowder. They would also like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the employees of the Town of Pulaski for their comfort and support through these trying times.

Norris Funeral services, Pulaski Chapel is coordinating all the arrangements and caring for the family.