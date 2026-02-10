Parker Barrow to bring Southern rock fire to The Rex Theater in May

GALAX, Virginia — The Rex Theater is thrilled to welcome Southern rock dynamo Parker Barrow to its stage on Friday, May 29, at 7 p.m.

Known for its blues-infused, adrenaline-charged sound and standout vocal performances, Parker Barrow is led by husband-and-wife duo Megan Kane (vocals) and Dylan Turner (drums).

From scorching guitar riffs and thunderous rhythms to Kane’s commanding voice, the band is quickly gaining momentum in modern roots rock.

The band’s latest project, an EP titled “Hold the Mash” marks the band’s first release since its debut album and it features singles “Make It” and “Novocaine.”

Inspired by the energy of its namesakes, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, the band draws influence from The Black Crowes, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and The Allman Brothers.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at rex.theater.

