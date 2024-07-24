July 5, 1946 – July 23, 2024

Patricia Carolyn Gilbert, 78, of Pulaski, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. She was a loving wife, Mom, and Nanny who touched everyone she came in contact with. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold W., Sr., and Frances Louise Hinkley; her daughter, Kimberly Dawn Lowery; and two brothers.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years 8 months, Fred C. Gilbert; son, Justin Gilbert (Tiffany); daughter, Rhonda Gilbert; 6 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; 4 sisters; and many other relatives and friends.

There will be no services.

The Gilbert family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhomecom.