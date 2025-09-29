Patton Logistics a big winner at Onward New River Valley 2025 Regional Impact Awards event

Onward New River Valley proudly presented the 2025 Regional Impact Awards to Patton Logistics and Luna Labs at its Annual Investor Appreciation and Awards Dinner on September 11, 2025.

The Regional Impact Awards are given each year to recognize companies that make a significant contribution to Virginia’s New River Valley by creating new jobs and driving investment in the region’s economy.

This year’s recipients were honored for their recent expansions, which together will bring 33 new jobs and $10.27 million in capital investment to the New River Valley.

The 2025 award winners are:

Patton Logistics – Announced in April 2025, the company’s expansion will create 25 new jobs and generate $10 million in capital investment in Pulaski County.

Luna Labs – Announced in March 2025, the company’s expansion will add 8 new jobs and bring $270,000 in capital investment to Montgomery County.

Onward NRV congratulates this year’s award winners and celebrates their ongoing contributions to making Virginia’s New River Valley a better place to live, work, and do business.

