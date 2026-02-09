PC Wrestling sends four to state

The Pulaski County Cougars Wrestling Team entered the VHSL Region 3D Championship this weekend with one goal: leave it all on the mat. After a long day of high-stakes competition, the Cougars are coming home with four state qualifiers and a 7th-place team finish in a stacked 13-team field.

All season, this team has created moments to make coaches and fans incredibly proud, and the region tournament was no different. This group battled through tough matches all day. This is not an easy tournament, and I am extremely proud of each of them.

The Cougars had seven wrestlers place in the top six on the day:

Beckham Ingram (Sr., 190 lbs) — 6th place

Beckham, a first-year wrestler, was just one match away from qualifying for the state tournament. He opened his day with a second-period pin in the round of 16, then fell in a hard-fought match to the eventual third-place finisher. He bounced back with a pin and followed that with another impressive fall after trailing 12-2. In his state-qualifying match, he faced the returning state finalist and came up short. Beckham had a tremendous season and has a lot to be proud of.

Jehu Maxwell (So., 138 lbs) — 5th place

Jehu recorded three pins on the day and battled throughout the tournament, falling just one match short of state qualification. He finished the season with 31 wins and an outstanding year. He will return next season stronger and ready to help lead this Cougar squad.

Daniel Eubanks (So., 144 lbs) — 5th place

After dropping his opening-round match, Daniel responded with two pins to reach the state-qualifying bout. He battled hard but came up just short. In the fifth-place match, he faced the same opponent who beat him earlier in the day and wrestled one of his best matches of the season to earn the win. The future is bright for Daniel.

Nate Clark (Jr., 126 lbs) — 3rd place

Nate entered the tournament with high expectations but suffered an opening-round loss. He responded in impressive fashion, securing three straight pins to claim third place and a state tournament berth. Nate is not finished yet and looks to make some noise at the state tournament.

Blake Ratcliffe (Sr., 215 lbs) — 3rd place

Blake is in his first year of high school wrestling after stepping away from the sport in eighth grade. He set a goal to qualify for the state tournament—something few expect from a first-year high school wrestler—and delivered. In the first round, he faced a familiar opponent from Christiansburg who had beaten him just weeks earlier. Blake came out on a mission and pinned him. After a tough semifinal loss, he rebounded with a 10-1 decision to secure his state qualification.

Gavin Smith (Sr., 175 lbs) — 2nd place

Gavin opened his day with a pin and advanced to the semifinals, where he secured another fall late in the third period. He finished as the regional runner-up, earning his trip to the state tournament. Gavin has worked extremely hard all season and has earned this opportunity.

Caleb Flores (Fr., 106 lbs) — 2nd place

Entering as the No. 3 seed, Caleb proved he belonged in the finals by avenging an earlier season loss in the semifinals. In the championship match, he faced the No. 2-ranked wrestler in the state—an opponent who had previously earned a technical fall against him. Caleb came out aggressively and was inches away from a pin before ultimately falling 9-8. He remains a strong contender heading into the state tournament.

The Cougars will now turn their focus to the VHSL State Championships as these four wrestlers prepare to represent Pulaski County on the biggest stage of the season.

Zachary Silver

PCHS Head Wrestling Coach