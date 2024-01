PCHS athletic and activities schedule

Galax’s Tedruhn Tucker selected offensive POY; Galax’s Austin Ashworth selected defensive POY; Galax’s Shane Allen named Coach of the Year CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 1 all-state football team. Galax senior running back Tedruhn Tucker is the Class 1 Offensive Player of the Year, and Galax senior linebacker […]

