PCHS baseball team drops to 3-2 on season

Staff Report

The Pulaski County Cougars baseball team took its 3-1 record into Hillsville on Tuesday. The Cougars just a week ago had picked up their second win of the season against Carroll County, 10-9.

The return match in Hillsville didn’t turn out like the Cougars had hoped.

The Cavaliers jumped on PCHS starter Johnny Anderson with six runs in the first inning enroute to an 11-1 victory.

Anderson pitched two innings giving up six runs (four earned), striking out one and walking three.

Boone Blevins came on in relief and went two innings, giving up three hits, three runs (two earned), striking out one and walking one.

Seth Carter pitched the final two-thirds, allowing three hits and two runs (both earned) and registering one strikeout.

Blevins went 2-for-2 at the plate and scored Pulaski’s lone run of the game to lead the Cougars.

The loss gives the Cougars a 3-2 record on the season.

Pulaski County would try to bounce back Thursday at Northside before coming back home Friday against Cave Spring.