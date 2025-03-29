PCHS Choral Department receives superior ratings

The PCHS Choral Department traveled to Patrick Henry High School in Abingdon on Friday, March 28th, to participate in the Virginia Choral Director Association’s District Choral Assessment.

Both the PCHS Advanced Concert Choir and Treble Chorus received Superior Ratings for their stage performances. Superior is the highest rating a music ensemble can receive. If you recognize any of the students in the pictures below, please congratulate them on this outstanding accomplishment!

Because the band and choir both received Superior ratings at assessment, PCHS is now eligible to apply for the Blue Ribbon School Award. This will be the first time since 2019 that PCHS has earned this high distinction. Great things are happening here in the fine arts department at PCHS!!

—

Angela H. Talbert

Choral Director

Pulaski County High School