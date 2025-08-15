PCHS Football Scrimmage Evening Essentials

Event: PCHS Football Scrimmage Evening Essentials

Date & Time

  • Tonight, Friday, August 15, 2025
  • Kickoff: 6:00 PM

Location

  • Christiansburg Huckleberry Park, a top-tier facility featuring four turf football fields, offering a high-quality playing surface and comfortable viewing surroundings.

What Spectators Need to Know

  • Entry Fee: Free of charge—there is no admission fee to attend tonight’s scrimmage.
  • Seating: Very limited. Please bring your own folding chair or portable seating for comfort.
  • Restrooms: Available on-site—use these facilities as needed.
  • Concessions: None available—spectators may want to bring bottled water and snacks if desired.
  • SAFETY REMINDER: All spectators must stay behind the yellow lines for safety. These boundaries will be clearly marked around the playing areas—do not cross them under any circumstances. See attached map

Scott Vest

Athletic & Activities Director

Pulaski County High School