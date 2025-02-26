PCHS lands three on All-District girls basketball second team

Pulaski County placed three players on the second team of the River Ridge District’s All-District Girls Basketball Team.

Named for the Cougars were seniors Morgan Vest, Taylor Goble and Reese Nolan.

Salem dominated the All-District teams with two players being named to the first team, two to the second team and one to the honorable mention list.

The Spartans also saw junior Gabby Crawley named Player of the Year and head coach Scott Jester named Coach of the Year.