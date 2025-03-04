PCHS trainer Parnell honored during Athletic Trainer Awareness Month

March is Athletic Trainer Awareness Month, and Pulaski County High School is proud to honor our dedicated athletic trainer, Mrs. Allison Parnell. Her unwavering commitment and tireless work ethic ensure that our student-athletes receive exceptional care, allowing them to participate in sports safely and maintain active, healthy lifestyles. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mrs. Parnell, not only this month but every month, for her invaluable contributions to our athletic programs.