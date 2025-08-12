Peggy Chrisley Tabor, age 84, of Aberdeen, NC and formerly of Pulaski, died Thursday, August 7, 2025, at Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. She was born June 25, 1941, in Wythe County Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Ernest Franklin Chrisley and the late Lena Hodge Chrisley.

Peggy retired from Volvo Trucks New River Valley Plant in Dublin Virginia, where she worked in the IT department. After retirement she and Jack moved to Aberdeen, NC, to be near their family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jack Tabor, and her brother Douglas Chrisley. She is survived by her sister Brenda Chrisley Rockwell: sister-in-law Linda Chrisley: niece Rhonda Rockwell Woodell (Mark): nephew Jerald (Rocky) Rockwell: great niece Logan Woodell Maness (Clark): great nephew Christopher Woodell: great-great nieces Ginny and Gene Maness. Peggy is also survived by her special friend Mitzi Barnes and her nurse Georgia Stubbs.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 16, 2025 at 1:00pm at Seagle Funeral Home in Pulaski, with Pastor Bobby Osborne officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Christion Church Cemetery, Draper, Va. The family will receive friends on Saturday, at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700