Phillip Andrew Saunders, 37, of Pulaski passed away February 15, 2026, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, VA. Phillip was a gentle spirit and had a generous heart that shaped the lives of everyone who knew him.

He was deeply devoted to his family, who were the center of his life. He offered unwavering support, steady guidance, and a love that never wavered. His presence brought comfort, his laughter brought joy, and his wisdom brought clarity. To his loved ones, he was a source of strength and a reminder of what truly matters.

Beyond his home, he touched countless lives—neighbors, coworkers, and even strangers who crossed his path. He never sought recognition for the good he did; he simply believed in leaving people better than he found them.

He is preceded in death by his Grandmother (Mary Ann Saunders), Grandfather (Cecil “Sonny” Gravley), Grandfather (Harold Morris), Grandparents (James and Sue Smith), and Aunt (Melissa Siler).

He leaves behind his wife (Shana Michelle Saunders), Grandfather (Gary Saunders), Grandmother (Brenda Morris), Mother and Father (Tanya and Greg Gravley), Mother-in-law (Kaye Smith), Brother (Brandon Gravley), Sister (Abigail Gravley), Sister-in-law (Nikki Gravley), Brother-in-law (Tyler & Kasey Smith), Nephew (Cam Gravley), Niece (Selena Gravley), Aunts and Uncles (Ron & Michelle Gravley, Brad & Judy Gravley, Tim & Joni Morris, Amy & Bruno Koumedjra, Angela & Wesley Gilley, Robbie & Kari Smith), special friends (J.R, Edmonds, Jay Smith, Jason Bewley, Sean Erichson), special fur babies (Koda, Opie, Hemi, Cade) and many cousins, who will carry forward his legacy of compassion, humility, and quiet strength. Though his absence is deeply felt, the love he gave so freely continues to live in the hearts of all who knew him.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Viewing will be from 12-2pm with the service following at 2pm. The services will be held at Dublin Christian Church where family and friends will gather to honor a man who made the world brighter simply by being in it.

