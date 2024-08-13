Phillip Elwood O’Dell, age 81 of Pulaski passed away at his home. Born March 24, 1943, he was the son of the late Luther Edwin O’Dell & Lilly Cole O’Dell. He was also preceded in death by his wife Freeda Bowman O’Dell, brothers Stephen O’Dell and Tommy O’Dell.

Phillip is survived by his

Daughter – Jenny (Ray) Whitlow – Hiwassee

Grandson – Noah Whitlow

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Thursday, August 15, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor John Kellum officiating. Interment will follow at the Cecil’s Chapel Church Cemetery, Hiwassee.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Phillip’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.