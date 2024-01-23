Photos from Hidden Valley at Pulaski County.

Related Posts
ACC Announces Thursday & Friday Contests for 2024
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Ahead of the ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release Show set for Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 5-7 p.m. ET on ACC Network and simulcast on ESPN2, the Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled Thursday and Friday night contests set throughout the 2024 season, with 14 games in primetime over the first […]
PCHS Sports Schedule
Tuesday 01/23/24 Boys Basketball: Hidden Valley @ Pulaski Co. JV @ 5:30, Varsity to Follow Girls Basketball: Pulaski Co. @ Hidden Valley JV @ 5:30, Varsity to Follow Swim: @ Christiansburg Aquatic Center 6 pm Wednesday 01/24/24 Wrestling: Carroll Co. @ Pulaski Co. 6 pm Indoor Track (Throwers): @ Va High 4 pm […]
Virginia holds off Virginia Tech 65-57
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Reece Beckman and Jordan Minor scored 16 points each, Virginia scored six big points in the final minute, and the Cavaliers held off Virginia Tech 65-57 on Wednesday night. After shooting 27% from the field in the first half, Virginia Tech shot 45% over the first […]