Photos from Hidden Valley at Pulaski County.

ACC-logo

ACC Announces Thursday & Friday Contests for 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Ahead of the ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release Show set for Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 5-7 p.m. ET on ACC Network and simulcast on ESPN2, the Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled Thursday and Friday night contests set throughout the 2024 season, with 14 games in primetime over the first […]

cougar_head

PCHS Sports Schedule

Tuesday 01/23/24 Boys Basketball: Hidden Valley @ Pulaski Co.  JV @ 5:30, Varsity to Follow Girls Basketball: Pulaski Co. @ Hidden Valley  JV @ 5:30, Varsity to Follow Swim: @ Christiansburg Aquatic Center  6 pm   Wednesday 01/24/24 Wrestling: Carroll Co. @ Pulaski Co.  6 pm Indoor Track (Throwers): @ Va High  4 pm   […]

cavaliers-logo

Virginia holds off Virginia Tech 65-57

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Reece Beckman and Jordan Minor scored 16 points each, Virginia scored six big points in the final minute, and the Cavaliers held off Virginia Tech 65-57 on Wednesday night. After shooting 27% from the field in the first half, Virginia Tech shot 45% over the first […]

