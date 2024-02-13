Phyllis Deloris Robinson Hawkins, age 86 of Pulaski passed away Monday, February 12, 2024 at her home. Born January 5, 1938 at home on Sinai Mountain in Goodwell, West Virginia she was a coal miners’ daughter of the late Mitchell Preston Robinson & Della Mae Bailey Robinson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hawkins (2-12-2023), sisters, Joyce (Coy) Bevins, Carrie Mae (Carl) Kunkle, Eunice (Walter) Lilly, Mary Woodard, Lorrian (Howard) McKeever, Elizabeth Jones; brothers, Dale (Harriet) Robinson, Joe (Betty) Robinson, Floyd (Edna) Robinson, Charlie (Brunena) Robinson and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was a nurse in the with the United States Army, serving as a Lieutenant during the Vietnam Era. Upon getting out of the service she worked at the Pulaski General Hospital on Randolph and the Pulaski Community Hospital for over 30 years. When she retired, she worked part-time for home health and the Pulaski Health and Rehab.

She is survived by

Daughter – Rhonda Hawkins Quesenberry and husband, Danny – Pulaski

Sister – Earlene Foreman – FL

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Friday, February 16, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Chaplain Robbie Vance officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.

