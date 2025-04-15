Pioneers beat Marion

The Fort Chiswell Varsity Softball Team handed the home-standing Marion Scarlet Hurricanes a 6-1 loss on Monday behind a powerful pitching performance from Blair Jackson as she retired 15 Cain batters by strikeout, walked zero, gave up only two hits, and surrendered zero earned runs in seven innings. Jackson also helped the cause at the plate as she had a three hit day along with teammate Krista King.

Jenna Ball and Tristen Thomas also had solid days at the plate for the Fort by notching two hits a piece with one solo home run coming off of Ball’s bat in the first inning. Kimberlyn Hart also got into the action for Fort Chiswell as she was the RBI leader for the day with two as the Pioneers improved their overall record to 6 wins and 3 losses.

Sadie Austin and Aubree Wright each collected hits for Marion in the loss as Marion drops to 2 and 5 on the year. Fort Chiswell is scheduled to play at home against Bland on Tuesday.