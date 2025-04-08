Pioneers edge Maroons in softball

The Fort Chiswell Varsity Softball Team knocked off their county foes and picked-up another important MED win Friday as they defeated the George Wythe Maroons 2-1 in 7 innings. The game went quick as hits were hard to come by due to good pitching on both sides.

George Wythe’s starting pitcher, M. Layne, gave-up one hit and stuck out six but it wasn’t enough as Fort Chiswell’s ace, Blair Jackson, retired 15 Maroons by strikeout and surrendered two balls that go down as hits but also very easily could have been caught as she ended up giving-up zero earned runs for the contest.

Jackson also led the Fort with one run batted in and Lilly Goforth had the only recorded hit for Fort Chiswell. J. Faulkner and M. Layne collected the two hits for George Wythe. With the win FC improves to 4 wins and 3 losses while GW drops to 1-3 on the year.