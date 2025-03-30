Pioneers End Successful Basketball Seasons

Both the Girls and Boys Basketball Teams at Fort Chiswell had successful seasons in 2025. The Boys finished with 18 wins and 9 losses making it to the Semi Finals of the Region C Tournament while the Girls lost for the third year in a row in the State Quarter Final game.

The Boys had a number of individual accomplishments as Kenton Sutphin and Landon Eversole made 2nd Team All MED while teammates Brayden Billings and Owen Jackson made First Team All MED. Billings also made Second Team All Region C while Jackson made First Team All Region C.

Owen Jackson also made 2nd Team All State which made him the only Freshman this year to take that honor. To go along with this great feat, he was knocking on the door of breaking the Freshman VHSL scoring record held by Tyler Nickel who has played for UNC and now is with Vanderbuilt.

Jackson ended up averaging more than Nickel with his 23.1 points a game but came up about 35 points short of the overall record as Nickel made it to the State Championship game his Freshman year. Overall, still a monumental season for the 6-4 Freshman.

Fort Chiswell Girls did their normal thing this year by squeaking into the State playoffs for the third season in a row. The fans and community have really been spoiled by this bunch and they will be truly missed but always rememberd.

Krista King and Lilly Goforth made MED Honorable Mention. Sadie Robinson and Elizabeth Caldwell got on the second Team while Kara King and Blair Jackson made First Team All MED. Kara King also made Second Team All Region C while Blair Jackson made First Team All Region C.

Jackson was also the MED Player of the Year and the Region C Player of the Year. She also won these same honors back in 2023. Blair was also named to the First Team All State Team for the third year in a row narrowly missing the state player of the year by one vote. Jackson ended her carrier as All Time Leading Scorer at FCHS with 2179 total points which puts her in an elite Top 25 in all time scorers in VHSL History. She has also made the 2025 Bristol All Tournament 1st Team, Roanoke All Times Land 1st Team for 2024 and the VHSL All Star Game.

Hopefully these special honors and accomplishments will push younger players to strive to work harder to reach their goals. Thank you young ladies and gentlemen. We have all really enjoyed watching you and the memories that you have made will never die at the Fort.