Pioneers thump Marion

The Fort Chiswell Varsity Baseball Team pounded out 13 hits and scored 10 runs in the first inning enroute to a 17-1 victory over the Marion Hurricanes on Wednesday. Cam Alley, Brayden Billings, and Owen Jackson led the charge for the Fort as Alley went 2 for 2 with four RBIs, Billings 3 for 3 at the plate, and Jackson 2 for 3 on the day.

Jackson also picked-up the win on the mound by striking out two batters, surrendering two hits and one run over three innings of work which raised his record to 4-0 on the season. Spencer Moser came in to close it out for FC by striking out four, walking one, and giving up zero hits and no runs.

Mason Pugh and Sean Stuart led the Canes as they each collected one hit a piece. Brody Whitt also stole two bases for Marion in the loss. With the win the Pioneers improve to 5 wins and 1 loss on the year with a little time off before the busy 4 games coming up next week.