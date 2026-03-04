Pioneers win, advance to State Semi-finals 

By RODNEY YOUNG

NRVSports.net

Playing a State Quarterfinal game at Pulaski County High School Tuesday night, the Fort Chiswell Pioneers pounded the Twin Spring Titans, 75-47.

Sophomore Owen Jackson scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Pioneers. He scored 17 of those after intermission. Kenton Sutphin knocked down three 3’s enroute to his 15 points. Landon Eversole scored 10 and Ty Crockett hit three 3’s for nine.

Twin Springs (17-9) got 20 points from Clay Ross, 10 from Pietro Liberatore and Brennon Weddle chipped in with 10.

Fort Chiswell (23-5) jumped out early to a 22-10 first quarter lead. They would go on a 10-0 run late in the second quarter to take a commanding 40-22 intermission lead. They started the third quarter just like they ended the second, as they went on a 22-2 surge to put the game away – leading 66-33 going into the final stanza.

“We wanted to press and see if we could wear them down some,” said Fort Chiswell head coach Derrick Jackson. “I’m so proud of my team. I thought we shot the ball well; we hit what, 12 threes? We played some tough, physical teams back in December in North Carolina and lost two games. I wanted to play some tough teams, and I think it has helped us.”

The Pioneers hit 12 three-pointers, with four players hitting at least one. Eight different players were in the scoring column.

With the victory, Fort Chiswell (23-5) will advance to a state semifinal game versus the Patrick Henry Rebels of Glade Spring. The game will be on Friday, March 6, and will probably be held at Pulaski County High School, with the time to be announced.

FC – 22 18 26 9-75

TS- 10 12 11 14-47

Scoring– FC – Jackson 29, Sutphin 15, L. Eversole 10, Crockett 9, Ayers 4, E. Eversole 4, Armbrister 2, Brown 2, Twin Springs- Ross 20, Liberatore 10, Weddle 8, Garcia 5, Kiser 2, Vicars 2

3-PT. Goals – FC – 12 ( Jackson 4, Sutphin 3, Crockett 3, L. Eversole 2), Twin Springs -6 ( Ross 4, Weddle 2)

Total FG’s– FC – 26, TS – 18

FT’s – FC – 11-11, Twin Springs – 5-9

Total Fouls – FC – 15, Twin Springs- 13

Fouled Out – None

Technicals– None